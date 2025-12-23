New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The All India Football Federation's Women's Football Committee held a meeting at the Football House in New Delhi on Sunday. The meeting was chaired by Valanka Alemao, in the presence of AIFF Deputy Secretary General M. Satyanarayan, Deputy Chairperson Tsering Angmo, and members Tababi Devi, Chitra Gangadharan, and Shabana Rabbani.

The Committee was updated on preparations for the India senior, U20, and U17 women's teams as they gear up for their respective AFC Women's Asian Cup campaigns, according to the AIFF website.

The Committee conducted an extensive review of recent performances and the specific challenges faced by the women's national teams, coaching departments, and support staff.

To further bolster the ecosystem, members discussed dedicated development programmes and support structures for women coaches.

This includes a new initiative to highlight their contributions through specialised social media content, designed to increase visibility and inspire the next generation of female leaders in Indian football.

A major focus of the deliberations was the safeguarding of players, which the Committee identified as a high-priority area. The Committee proposed several steps to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all athletes across all age groups.

Additionally, the meeting addressed critical financial and budgetary matters, ensuring that the necessary resources are allocated to sustain the growth and competitive excellence of women's football in the country. (ANI)

