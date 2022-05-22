AIFF writes to FIFA, requests lifting of ban after Supreme Court verdict

FIFA had suspended AIFF on August 15 for ‘undue influence from third parties’

AIFF writes to FIFA, requests lifting of ban after Supreme Court verdict

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

New Delhi, August 23

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday requested the FIFA to lift the ban imposed on it following Supreme Court's decision to terminate the mandate of Committee of Administrators (CoA) as demanded by the sport's world governing body.

AIFF's acting general secretary Sunando Dhar requested FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura to “reconsider their decision of suspending the AIFF”.

“It is with immense pleasure that we inform you that the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India took up our matter and vide order dated 22.05.2022 was pleased to pass directions regarding the full repeal of the CoA mandate and consequently the AIFF having full charge of the AIFF's daily affairs,” Dhar wrote in the letter.

"In view of the above, we request the FIFA and especially the Bureau to reconsider their decision of suspending the AlFF.

"Since the conditions set out in your Letter for lifting of the suspension stand satisfied, we request that a order to that effect be passed at the earliest for the AIFF to continue with the smooth running of football in India," the letter further stated.

FIFA had suspended the AIFF on August 15 for "undue influence from third parties" and had said the U-17 Women's World Cup "cannot currently be held in India as planned."            The country is scheduled to host the FIFA tournament from October 11-30.

It is the first time the AIFF has been banned by FIFA in its 85-year history.

On Monday, the Supreme Court modified its earlier orders to facilitate the revocation of the suspension and the holding of the Under-17 Women's World Cup in India.

"The day-to-day management of AIFF shall be exclusively looked after by the AIFF Administration led by the Acting Secretary General. The mandate of the Committee of Administrators appointed by the order of this Court stands terminated," the SC said in its verdict on Monday.

The three-member CoA, headed by former Supreme Court judge A R Dave, had been overseeing the affairs of the AIFF since the May 18 SC order. The other two members of the CoA are former chief election commissioner SY Qureshi and ex Indian football team captain Bhaskar Ganguly.

The top court also postponed the August 28 elections of the AIFF by one week to allow a changed electoral college and the start of the nomination process.

The order came on a fresh plea filed by the Sports Ministry seeking modification of the May 18 and August 3 orders of the court after consultation with the FIFA.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

BJP leader Sonali Phogat dies of suspected heart attack in Goa

2
Entertainment

Sonali Phogat had posted a video on Instagram sometime before her death; watch here

3
Punjab

Bambiha group warns Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar in connection with Sidhu Moosewala murder

4
Punjab

Vigilance begins inquiry against GNDU VC Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father opens Twitter account; check initial reactions

6
Nation

Elon Musk finally meets his Twitter buddy from India

7
Punjab

Former Akali minister Ajit Singh Kohar's nephew shoots himself dead

8
Punjab

Summon Pakistan envoy over Sikh woman's conversion, MEA told

9
Punjab

VB arrests Punjab ex-minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in transport scam

10
Entertainment

Aryan Khan teases dad Shah Rukh Khan with new Instagram pics; when SRK asks for the 'Hat-trick shots', junior Khan gives hilarious response

Don't Miss

View All
A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

MC opens ‘steel utensil bank’ in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

To curb usage of single-use plastic, Chandigarh MC opens 'steel utensil bank'

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’
Trending

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding
Trending

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding

Top News

3 IAF officers sacked for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan

3 IAF officers sacked for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan

Deviation from the SOP by three officers led to the accident...

Delhi Excise policy: ED registers money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities

Delhi Excise policy: ED registers money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities

Federal agency has filed the case after taking cognisance of...

DRDO, Navy successfully test new missile to tackle threats at sea

DRDO, Navy successfully test new missile to tackle threats at sea

VL-SRSAM is designed to hit targets 40-45 kms away

BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh for controversial remarks

BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh for controversial remarks

Singh, known for his hard Hindutva views and often controver...

Maharashtra political crisis: SC refers petitions filed by Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to Constitution bench

Maharashtra political crisis: Supreme Court refers petitions filed by Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to Constitution bench

The top court orders the listing of petitions before the con...


Cities

View All

Youth ‘fires at’ school bus carrying kids in Amritsar’s Jandiala Guru, arrested

Youth ‘fires at’ school bus carrying kids in Amritsar’s Jandiala Guru, arrested

Irked over police ‘inaction’, Tarn Taran man hands over drug packet to MLA

Vigilance begins inquiry against GNDU VC Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu

Commonwealth games: 2 Khalsa College, Amritsar, girls shine in fencing championship

Amritsar: At govt hospital, toilet blocks stink to high heaven

Hit-and-run case: Labourers protest ‘inaction’ in Bathinda

Hit-and-run case: Labourers protest 'inaction' in Bathinda

Take concrete steps to check lumpy skin disease: Farmers

Release funds for Bathinda cancer hospital: Harsimrat Badal to Bhagwant Mann

Started before polls, road metalling project stalled in Goniana block

Teachers unhappy, demand 'transparent' transfer policy in Punjab

PM Modi to inaugurate cancer hospital at Mullanpur in Mohali on Wednesday

PM Modi to inaugurate cancer hospital at Mullanpur in Mohali on Wednesday

Man strangles wife, daughter; hangs self at Kishangarh house

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Chandigarh: Road rage victim’s kin seek Punjab cop’s arrest

Won’t utilise Chandigarh Mayor’s funds: AAP councillors

Delhi Excise policy: ED registers money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities

Delhi Excise policy: ED registers money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities

Sisodia may be arrested in 2 to 3 days, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Demolition of Noida twin towers will leave behind 35,000 cubic metre of debris

BJP offered me Delhi CM's post to split AAP, claims Manish Sisodia

Constitution Bench to hear Centre vs Delhi Government case

Shift dump site or face protest: Urban Estate residents to MC

Shift dump site or face protest: Urban Estate residents to Jalandhar MC

Lumpy skin disease: ‘Worst time in 50 yrs, picking carcasses of cattle daily’

Jalandhar hotels, restaurants fined over waste

2 Covid deaths, 45 positive in Jalandhar district

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

23-yr-old gang-raped at Gill village, 3 held

Ludhiana: 23-yr-old gang-raped at Gill village, 3 held

Former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu remanded to police custody till August 27

Sewer connections of 7 Ludhiana dairies snapped

Victims hold protest, seek arrest of MTP, other accused in Baklavi brawl case

Ludhiana: 10-yr jail for possessing intoxicant

African swine fever spreads in Patiala

African swine fever spreads in Patiala

Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University BTech students can get US work permit, says VC

Patiala MC demands completion of dairy shifting project work

1,550 patients avail benefits at five Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala district

Anti-begging rally held