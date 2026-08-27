"Aim is to build sports ecosystem across country": Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlights Rs 36,000 crore push

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 27 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said more than 5,000 colleges participated in the 'Khelo India Samvad' on National Sports Day, with over 1,500 athletes, coaches and awardees engaging with students and gathering ideas to strengthen Indian sports.

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The Khelo India Samvaad was held as part of the celebrations for National Sports Day, which is celebrated on August 29 every year, as the birth anniversary of former Indian hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

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He highlighted the government's Rs 36,000 crore allocation for developing sports infrastructure, academies and a stronger league culture across the country.

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Mandaviya also outlined the Khelo India pathway, aimed at identifying young talent through school and university competitions and supporting athletes through district sports schools, state training centres, Centres of Excellence and TOPS centres.

"More than 5,000 colleges across the country participated today in the 'Khelo India Samvad' to mark National Sports Day. Over 1,500 individuals--including Dronacharya and Arjuna Awardees, coaches, and active athletes--participated. Renowned athletes engaged in dialogues with the nation's youth across 1,500 colleges, gathering ideas to further promote sports in the country. The Prime Minister also addressed the 'Khelo India Samvad' today... The aim is to develop sports infrastructure not just in Gujarat but across the entire country. To build and develop a sports ecosystem, an allocation of Rs 36,000 crore was made for this purpose just last month. This fund will be used to develop sports infrastructure, academies, and a league culture across the country... Through initiatives like the Khelo India School Games, Khelo India University Games, and Khelo India Youth Games, the aim is to provide sporting opportunities right within their schools to all young people. A system has been put in place to identify talent at that level and place athletes in district-level sports schools; from there, they can progress to state training centres, Centres of Excellence, and TOPS centres, ensuring they have full opportunities to pursue their sport," Mandaviya told the reporters.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Khelo India Samvaad via video conference, addressing youth and athletes who connected from over 5,000 institutes across the country as part of the National Sports Day 2026 celebrations.

The Prime Minister, speaking to the youth across the nation via video conferencing, touched upon the deeper purpose of sports in nation-building. He said, "When I talk about sports, it isn't just about winning medals; it is a campaign to integrate India's sports power and youth energy to build a Viksit Bharat. I have always said, "Those who play will blossom." (ANI)

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