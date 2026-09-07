AIPA’s 4 Indian junior pickleball earn invitation to 2026 Junior Pickleball World championships in Dallas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Four promising Indian junior pickleball players Aadya Vinod, Keerthi YS, Anjali Bhupendra Pol and Stuti have earned an invitation to compete at the 2026 Junior Pickleball World Championships, following their medal-winning performances at the Asia Pickleball Junior Open 2026, according to a press release.

The invitation, extended by the Asia Federation of Pickleball (AFP), gives the medalists an opportunity to compete on the global stage at the Junior Pickleball World Championships, scheduled to be held from November 5–8, 2026, at Brookhaven Country Club in Dallas, Texas.

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Aadya Vinod and Keerthi YS secured bronze in the Girls Doubles 12U category at the Asia Pickleball Junior Open 2026. Meanwhile, Anjali Bhupendra Pol and Stuti emerged as champions in the Girls Doubles 18U category.

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The AFP invitation provides medalists with exclusive benefits, including registration discounts, free access to a youth clinic led by PPA Tour professionals, courtside tickets and the opportunity to participate in player development initiatives. The World Championships will feature 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U divisions.

All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) president Arvind Prabhoo called the selection of Aadya, Keerthi, Anjali and Stuti for the Junior Pickleball World Championships a proud moment for Indian pickleball. He praised their hard work and performances, saying the tournament will provide valuable international exposure and inspire more young players across India to take up the sport.

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“This is a proud moment for Indian pickleball and, more importantly, for our young athletes who are showing that India has the talent and potential to compete at the highest levels of the sport. Aadya, Keerthi, Anjali and Stuti have earned this opportunity through their performances, dedication and hard work. Competing at the Junior Pickleball World Championships will give them invaluable international exposure and experience, and I am confident that they will represent India with pride. We hope their journey inspires many more young players across the country to take up pickleball and dream bigger,” he said.

The Junior Pickleball World Championships will bring together young players from across the world, offering the Indian contingent an opportunity to gain valuable international tournament experience and compete against some of the best junior talent globally.

The event will also feature a USA vs Asia Junior Showcase, with two boys and two girls from Asia selected to compete against four players from the USA in a team-style competition, which will be livestreamed on Pickleball TV. (ANI)

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