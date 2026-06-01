Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): The All India Pickleball Association's (AIPA) long-term Grassroots Development Programme achieved another significant milestone as its athletes delivered outstanding performances at the inaugural West Zone Pickleball Championship held at Musclebar Sports Club, Undri, Pune.

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The championship, organised by AIPA in association with Amateur Pickleball Association Maharashtra and Pune District Pickleball Association, attracted 317 players from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Goa, as per a press release.

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Over the past several years, AIPA has focused on identifying and nurturing talent through its grassroots development initiatives, creating a pathway for players to progress from beginners to national and international competitors. The results at the West Zone Championship are a reflection of this sustained effort, with athletes across junior, open and masters categories producing exceptional performances.

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The success follows strong performances by AIPA athletes at the East Zone Championship and demonstrates the growing strength of the association's development structure across the country. With the South Zone Championship still to come, AIPA is confident that its emerging players will continue to make their mark and further strengthen India's pickleball talent pool.

Leading the medal charge was Anjali, who emerged as one of the most successful players of the tournament with five medals, including three golds in U-18 Girls Singles, U-18 Girls Doubles and U-18 Mixed Doubles. International representative Shreyas Rajaram secured five medals across junior and open categories, while fellow international player Vrushali Thakare captured gold medals in Open Women's Doubles and Open Mixed Doubles.

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The junior categories showcased the success of AIPA's grassroots programme, with young athletes such as Aaradhya Satpute, Arnav Khamkar, Jay Agrawal, Aadya Vinod, Aarav Surve and Piyush Gaikwad delivering medal-winning performances. Their achievements highlight the growing depth of talent being developed through structured coaching and competitive opportunities provided by the association.

The success extended to the open and masters divisions, where players continued to excel across multiple events. International representatives Noah Ashtamkar, Abhijit Kelkar and Neelima Utgikar added important medals in the masters categories, underlining the strength of AIPA athletes across all age groups.

Speaking on the performances, Arvind Prabhoo, AIPA President, said, "The results at the West Zone Championship are extremely satisfying because they validate the vision behind our Grassroots Development Programme. For several years, AIPA has invested in creating opportunities for young players to learn, compete and grow. Today, we are witnessing those efforts translate into success at the zonal, national and international levels. After strong performances in the East Zone, our players have once again demonstrated their quality in the West Zone, and we look forward to seeing them continue this momentum in the South Zone Championship as well. The future of Indian pickleball is bright, and these athletes are proof of that progress."

AIPA also congratulated the organisers for successfully conducting the first-ever West Zone Pickleball Championship. Special appreciation was extended to Pune District Pickleball Association President Rajesh Bhambhani, Secretary Aniket Durgawali, Vice President Amiraj Chowdhury, Vice President Gajendra Singh Chauhan, Secretary Kuldeep Ruchandani, and Coach Ajay Chaudhari for their efforts in planning and executing a high-quality championship that provided athletes with an excellent platform to compete.

The championship concluded after three days of competitive action and served as a strong endorsement of AIPA's grassroots vision, with players developed through the programme continuing to achieve the results and success that the association has long envisioned for Indian pickleball. (ANI)

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