Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar paid a heartfelt and emotional tribute to Dharmendra, who passed away in Mumbai on Monday. He remembered the iconic star with whom he shared a warm personal bond.

Sharing his sentiments on Instagram, Tendulkar said that his admiration for Dharmendra began much before they ever met.

"I, like many others, took an instant liking to Dharmendra ji, the actor, who entertained us with his versatility. That on-screen bond became stronger off-screen when I met him," he said.

Tendulkar recalled the veteran actor's infectious personality and the affection he always showered on him.

"His energy was incredibly infectious, and he would always tell me, 'Tumko dekhkar ek kilo khoon badh jaata hai mera,'" the former India cricketer said.

He added that Dharmendra's nature made everyone feel important and cherished.

"He had an effortless warmth, making everyone around him feel valued and special. It was impossible not to be a fan of the person he was," Tendulkar remarked.

Expressing his grief, the cricket legend said the actor's passing had left a void.

"Today, my heart feels heavy with his passing. Aisa lagta hai jaise mera 10 kilo khoon kam ho gaya hai. Will miss you," he noted.

Dharmendra's final rites were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, attended by superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and others.

Actor Dharmendra starred in several iconic films such as 'Sholay', 'Dharamveer', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Loafer', 'Jugnu', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' and 'Seeta Aur Geeta'. The actor was last seen in the film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.'

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage. (ANI)

