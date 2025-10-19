DT
Aishwarya Pissay creates history, becomes first Asian woman to complete Rallye du Maroc

Aishwarya Pissay creates history, becomes first Asian woman to complete Rallye du Maroc

ANI
Updated At : 12:00 PM Oct 19, 2025 IST
Erfoud [Morocco], October 19 (ANI): India's motorsport icon Aishwarya Pissay has made history once again, becoming the first Indian and Asian woman to complete the gruelling Rallye du Maroc, one of the toughest rounds of the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC), while finishing first in the Women's category and securing a Silver medal in the overall World Rally-Raid 2W Championship for 2025.

This milestone makes Aishwarya the first-ever Indian and Asian woman to achieve a podium in the World Rally-Raid Championship, marking her fourth World Title in her illustrious international career, as per a release from W2RC.

The Rallye du Maroc is regarded as one of the world's toughest cross-country rallies and the ultimate test, before Dakar, featuring over 2,299 km of racing, including 1,478 km of special stages through Morocco's unforgiving terrain of dunes, rocky pistes, and complex navigation. Competing in the Rally2 class, Aishwarya battled challenging conditions, high temperatures, and technical terrain to emerge victorious in her category.

"Morocco tested everything -- skill, endurance, and spirit. To finish this rally and secure a World Championship silver means everything to me. It's been years of hard work, sacrifice, and belief. I'm proud to carry India and Asia on this global stage," said Aishwarya Pissay.

With this result, Aishwarya cements her position as India's most successful female racer and one of Asia's leading motorsport athletes, with four FIM World Titles and eleven National Championships to her name. Her success at Rallye du Maroc also highlights her growing dominance on the world rally-raid stage as she continues her journey toward Dakar 2026.

Competing as a privateer with strong sponsorship support from TVS Racing and her partners, Aishwarya demonstrated exceptional consistency and professionalism throughout the season -- a testament to her determination and the strength of India's emerging motorsport talent. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

