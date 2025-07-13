DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Sports / Aishwarya Pissay faces setback at INRC Round 4 but retains lead in Championship standings

Aishwarya Pissay faces setback at INRC Round 4 but retains lead in Championship standings

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:25 PM Jul 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 13 (ANI): Three-time FIM World Champion and India's most celebrated female motorsport athlete, Aishwarya Pissay, faced a difficult outing at the latest round of the MRF MoGrip FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 2W 2025, in Coimbatore, retiring from the event due to a technical regulation issue despite being in contention for victory.

Advertisement

Heading into the round, Aishwarya had built a strong lead in the Women's Championship and was poised to seal the 2025 title potentially. She was setting the pace through the early stages and had taken a solid lead before being forced to withdraw due to a regulation-related setback with her machine.

"It's never easy to step away from a rally when you're leading, especially one that could have decided the championship. That said, I've always believed motorsport is about how you respond to setbacks. While I couldn't finish today, I'm still leading the overall standings and fully focused on finishing strong in the final round," said Aishwarya as quoted from a press release by FMSCI.

Advertisement

Despite the zero-point result from this round, Aishwarya remains in the lead of the championship standings, with one round to go in the 2025 season.

As the final round approaches, all attention will be on Aishwarya Pissay as she looks to cap off a phenomenal season with yet another national title to her name.

Advertisement

2025 INRC Season Summary So Far:

Round 1 - Nashik

Round 2 - Nashik (Double Header)

Round 3 - K-1000, Bangalore

Round 4 - Coimbatore - Retired (Technical Regulation Issue). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts