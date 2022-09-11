Ajeetesh Sandhu slips to T-31

PTI

Nara (Japan), September 10

India’s Ajeetesh Sandhu slipped down the ladder despite carding a 1-under 70 in the third round at the 38th Shinhan Donghae Open here today.

Sandhu, who was tied-13th after the second round, is now tied-31st. The other Indian to make the cut, Shiv Kapur, shot 1-under and dropped from T-60 to T-65.

Aditi adds 70, lies T-15

Cincinnati (US): India’s Aditi Ashok fired five birdies before dropping three bogeys for a 2-under 70 in the second round to lie tied-15th at the Kroger Queen Championship. She shot a four-under 68 in the first round, which included four birdies and no bogeys.

Drall T-9, Vani, Diksha T-17

Holzhausern (Switzerland): Amandeep Drall shot a 1-under 71, including an eagle, to stay in contention at the tied-ninth spot at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open here. Meanwhile, Vani Kapoor and Diksha Dagar, looking for a top-10 finish in the Ladies European Tour event, were T-17.