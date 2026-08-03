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Home / Sports / Ajinkya Rahane hails Team India's "fantastic" CWG 2026 campaign

Ajinkya Rahane hails Team India's "fantastic" CWG 2026 campaign

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ANI
Updated At : 02:33 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane on Monday congratulated the Indian contingent for its performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026, praising the medal winners for making the nation proud.

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In a post on X, Rahane described India's campaign as fantastic and encouraged athletes who missed out on medals to continue working hard.

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"A fantastic Commonwealth Games campaign by Team India. Congratulations to all our medal winners for making the nation proud. To those who missed out on a medal this time, keep believing and keep striving, your dedication and commitment inspire us all," Rahane wrote.

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India finished fourth in the medals table at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze.

Last week, Rahane announced his retirement from international cricket and all formats through an emotional video shared on Instagram, bringing the curtain down on a career spanning nearly two decades.In Tests, Rahane played 85 matches and 144 innings, scoring 5,077 runs, including 12 centuries and 26 fifties, at an average of 38.46 and a strike rate of 49.50.

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In ODIs, he has featured in 90 matches and 87 innings, scoring 2,962 runs, with 3 centuries and 24 fifties, at an average of 35.26 and a strike rate of 78.63. In T20Is, he has played 20 matches and 20 innings, scoring 375 runs, with no centuries and one fifty, at an average of 20.83 and a strike rate of 113.29.

Rahane had an undefeated Test captaincy record, featuring four wins, two draws, and the highest win percentage for an Indian Test captain with at least five matches.

His tenure included a memorable comeback victory in Melbourne and India's historic triumph at the Gabba, which ended Australia's long unbeaten streak at the venue during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which the Asian Giants won 2-1. Rahane also led India to a crucial Test win against Australia in Dharamshala in 2017. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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