Ajinkya Rahane pays tribute to Nana Patekar, says his “work has inspired and entertained generations”

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane mourned the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar following the latter's passing on Thursday, remembering him as a “truly remarkable actor” whose work inspired and entertained generations.

Nana Patekar died at 5:20 am on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence, Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Department of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, told ANI over the phone. According to Dr. Salkar, CPR was administered for 45 minutes, and Patekar remained in asystole throughout the CPR.

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In an X post, former India captain Rahane described Patekar as a remarkable actor whose work inspired and entertained generations, and expressed sadness over his passing.

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“Nana Patekar ji was a truly remarkable actor whose work has inspired and entertained generations. Very sad to hear about his passing. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Shikhar Dhawan also paid tribute to Nana Patekar, calling him a special talent whose work would continue to inspire generations.

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“⁠Indian cinema has lost a truly special talent today. Nana Patekar saab, your work will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti.” Dhawan said in an X post.

Nana Patekar was one of the prominent actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film ‘Gaman’ and went on to establish himself as a celebrated actor with performances in films such as ‘Parinda,’ ‘Prahar,’ ‘Angaar,’ ‘Krantiveer,’ ‘Tiranga,’ ‘Khamoshi’ and ‘Ab Tak Chhappan,’ among others.

In recent years, Patekar continued to feature in a range of projects. He was part of Housefull 5, which starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others.

Patekar, 75, also appeared as a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. In addition, he had a cameo appearance in Subedar, which stars Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan. (ANI)

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