DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Sports / 2nd Test, Day 5: Akash Deep bags 6 as Shubman Gill-led India crush England to seal historic victory at Edgbaston

2nd Test, Day 5: Akash Deep bags 6 as Shubman Gill-led India crush England to seal historic victory at Edgbaston

India beat England by 336 runs to level the five-match series 1-1
article_Author
Reuters
Birmingham, Updated At : 10:20 PM Jul 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
India's Akash Deep celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Harry Brook. Action Images via Reuters
Advertisement

Akash Deep took six wickets as India crushed England by 336 runs to level the five-match series 1-1 on Sunday after they bowled out the hosts for 271 to claim their first Test victory at Edgbaston.

Advertisement

India had never won at Edgbaston in eight Tests, losing seven, and they were humbled last time out at the venue when England completed their highest successful run chase (378) three years ago.

Faced with the daunting task of chasing 608 to win, however, England crumbled as Deep ripped through the top order and claimed his maiden Test five-wicket haul with figures of 6-99 to finish with 10 wickets in the match on a rain-hit day five of the second Test.

Advertisement

Resuming on 153-6 after lunch, Jamie Smith scored a half-century but nearing another hundred with two consecutive sixes, he fell for 88 going for a third when he was caught at deep backward square to become Deep's fifth victim.

Brydon Carse provided entertainment with the bat as he went after the bowling, but he was the last man out for 38 when he skied Deep to India captain Shubman Gill who fittingly took the catch to seal a famous victory for his team.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts