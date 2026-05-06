"Akeal Hosein made big impact": Mark Boucher praises CSK spinner after win over DC

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered a clinical eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

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CSK spinner Akeal Hosein bowled brilliantly in the match and gave a cautious start when DC opted to bat first on a pitch which was helping spinners at the start.

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The Caribbean bowler dismissed the Orange Cap holder, KL Rahul, inside the powerplay and finished his spell with the bowling figures of 4-0-19-1.

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Former South African cricketer Mark Boucher praised Akeal Hosein for his crucial impact with the ball.

Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live', Boucher said, "Akeal Hosein made a big impact because he consistently hit the right areas and made full use of the conditions. There was a noticeable turn in the surface, especially in the first innings, and CSK's spinners exploited that really well."

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"That early phase proved crucial; Delhi Capitals weren't able to read the conditions or adjust their approach accordingly. There were also key decision-making moments, like not managing the strike effectively in the Powerplay, which could have made a difference," he added.

Boucher also credited CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for using Hosein's bowling precisely in the powerplay.

"Credit to the Captain for using Akeal at the right time; it was a decisive move that shifted the game early," he concluded.

DC made 155/7 on the back of crucial knocks from Tristan Stubbs (38 off 31 balls), Sameer Rizvi (40 not out off 24 balls) and a late cameo from Ashutosh Sharma (14 not out off just five balls).

CSK chased down the modest target in 17.3 overs with eight wickets to spare as Sanju Samson (87 not out off 52 balls) and Kartik Sharma (41 not out off 31 balls) played unbeaten match-winning knocks.

After a thumping win over the Capitals, the five-time champions CSK now sit sixth on the points table with five wins in 10 matches. DC, on the other hand, after the loss, are positioned seventh in the standings with just four wins in 10 matches and eight points. (ANI)

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