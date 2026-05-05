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Home / Sports / Akeal's powerplay grip, Noor's middle-over squeeze in display against Delhi Capitals in Arun Jaitley Stadium

Akeal's powerplay grip, Noor's middle-over squeeze in display against Delhi Capitals in Arun Jaitley Stadium

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ANI
Updated At : 11:05 PM May 05, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): A power play squeeze from Akeal Hosein and a middle-overs choke by Noor Ahmed helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinners dominate the Delhi Capitals (DC) at their own backyard on Tuesday.

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Delhi Capitals players did get some starts, but they could not make it count as CSK spinners had the Capitals locked in a chokehold at Arun Jaitley Stadium. DC put up 155/7 in 20 overs, with a 65-run stand between Tristan Stubbs (38 in 31 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Sameer Rizvi (40* in 24 balls, with four sixes) helping DC touch a respectable total.

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During the power play, Akeal bowled three overs, conceding just 15 runs and getting a crucial wicket of KL Rahul. DC could post only 37 in their first six overs at the loss of two wickets.

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Since 2023, Akeal has been the most dominant spinner in the power play in T20 matches and has taken 75 wickets at an average of 31.2 and a strike rate of 25.6, with an economy rate of 7.3 and a dot-ball percentage of 47. The only other spinners with over 50 wickets in this phase in the timeframe are Maheesh Theekshana (55) and Imad Wasim (52).

In five matches this season, Akeal has taken seven wickets at an average of 18.28 and a four-wicket haul to his name, best figures of 4/17 against the Mumbai Indians (MI). His economy rate this season has been 7.24.

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On the other side, offering a squeeze in the testing middle-overs phase, where DC could have unleashed a counter-attack, was Noor Ahmed, with his spell of 2/22 in three overs, consisting of scalps of Nitish Rana and Karun Nair.

Noor has, in the IPL since 2025, been a force to be reckoned with in the middle-overs (overs 7 to 15) and has taken 26 wickets at an average of 20.23 and a strike rate of 15.2, with an economy rate of 7.96 and a dot ball percentage of 30.5. RCB's Krunal Pandya is the only other bowler with over 20 wickets in this phase (21) in the timeframe. Of the 30 bowlers to have sent down at least 20 overs in this phase in the IPL since last year, only Eshan Malinga has a better average (12 wickets at 16.83).

This season in 10 matches, Noor has taken 11 wickets at an average of 27.45 and an economy rate of 8.38, with best figures of 3/21.

Both these bowlers made sure that DC's top four of Pathum Nissanka (19), KL Rahul (12), Nitish Rana (15) and Karun Nair (13) failed to convert on their starts, marking the second instance in IPL history that each of the top four in a team innings went into double digits but none reached 20. The first was also by DC - against Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK) at this venue in 2011 - David Warner (13), Virender Sehwag (15), Naman Ojha (13), Yogesh Nagar (18).

DC has been the worst-performing side in the IPL this season, losing 21 wickets and facing a dot ball per cent of 46.4. Their average runs per wicket is also a disappointing 23.85, which does not match with the firepower and stability that DC's versatile top-order is capable of offering. Their run-rate is also modest, 8.35. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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