Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Aksha Kamboj leads Tiigers of Kolkata into ISPL Season 4 auction with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan backing second-title ambitions

Aksha Kamboj leads Tiigers of Kolkata into ISPL Season 4 auction with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan backing second-title ambitions

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:52 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Owned by Aksha Kamboj and Aspect Sports, with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as co-owners, the inaugural champions Tiigers of Kolkata head into the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 4 auction with their sights on a second crown, having retained Season 3 Best Batter Saif Ali, also known as Sagar Ali, and newly appointed their first title-winning captain Prathamesh Pawar as coach.

The franchise will look to strengthen its squad around the retained batter, with Captain Cool Pawar overseeing preparations as the Tiigers aim to go one better than last season’s runners-up finish, as per a press release.

Sporting the Tiigers’ colours, Kamboj, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan reaffirmed their support for the team’s title ambitions, echoing the franchise’s identity, “Rooted in Legacy. Roaring with Pride.”

Speaking on the retention, Aksha, Group Chairperson & Managing Director, Aspect Global Ventures India Pvt. Ltd. said “Reaching the final last season has sharpened our ambition for Season 4. We want to challenge for the trophy again, and that requires clear decisions, disciplined preparation and a squad whose strengths complement one another."

Advertisement

“Retaining Saif and appointing Prathamesh as coach give us continuity and valuable experience. We head into the auction with specific roles to strengthen and a clear idea of the character we want in this team. Our responsibility is to give the players the support and confidence to perform consistently," he added.

Ali provides an established presence in the batting line-up after scoring 225 runs in 11 matches and earning the Best Batter award in Season 3. The Bengal left-hander is also the ISPL’s all-time leading run-scorer, with 820 runs across three editions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts