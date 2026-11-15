Aksha Kamboj leads Tiigers of Kolkata into ISPL Season 4 auction with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan backing second-title ambitions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Owned by Aksha Kamboj and Aspect Sports, with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as co-owners, the inaugural champions Tiigers of Kolkata head into the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 4 auction with their sights on a second crown, having retained Season 3 Best Batter Saif Ali, also known as Sagar Ali, and newly appointed their first title-winning captain Prathamesh Pawar as coach.

The franchise will look to strengthen its squad around the retained batter, with Captain Cool Pawar overseeing preparations as the Tiigers aim to go one better than last season’s runners-up finish, as per a press release.

Sporting the Tiigers’ colours, Kamboj, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan reaffirmed their support for the team’s title ambitions, echoing the franchise’s identity, “Rooted in Legacy. Roaring with Pride.”

Speaking on the retention, Aksha, Group Chairperson & Managing Director, Aspect Global Ventures India Pvt. Ltd. said “Reaching the final last season has sharpened our ambition for Season 4. We want to challenge for the trophy again, and that requires clear decisions, disciplined preparation and a squad whose strengths complement one another."

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“Retaining Saif and appointing Prathamesh as coach give us continuity and valuable experience. We head into the auction with specific roles to strengthen and a clear idea of the character we want in this team. Our responsibility is to give the players the support and confidence to perform consistently," he added.

Ali provides an established presence in the batting line-up after scoring 225 runs in 11 matches and earning the Best Batter award in Season 3. The Bengal left-hander is also the ISPL’s all-time leading run-scorer, with 820 runs across three editions. (ANI)

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