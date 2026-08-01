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Home / Sports / Akshay Bhatia makes steady start in Rocket Classic

Akshay Bhatia makes steady start in Rocket Classic

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ANI
Updated At : 02:53 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Detroit [US], August 1 (ANI): Akshay Bhatia making a start after taking a week off after the Open where he missed the cut, shot 2-under 68 for a modest start at the Rocket Classic. The left-handed Bhatia was lying T-48 and needed to stay steady to ensure passage into the weekend rounds.

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Another Indian origin player, Sudarshan Yellamaraju (69) was T-72 amidst a bunch of low scores and he was around the cut line. Two other top Indian origin players, Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala are skipping the week.

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Peter Malnati, who had a rough season and missed more cuts than he has made this season, got a big boost as he shot a career-best 9-under 61 to tie a tournament record in the first round of the Rocket Classic, giving him a two-shot lead.

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Rickie Fowler and Ryan Gerard shot 63s, putting them two shots back and one stroke ahead of Patrick Cantlay and Patrick Fishburn.

Bhatia had three birdies against one sole bogey. Starting from the tenth, he picked gains on the 14th, first and the sixth and dropped a shot on 16th, which was his seventh hole.

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Bhatia is currently 12th on the FedEx Cup rankings and has been in good form and won the Palmer Invitational, a Signature event earlier this season.

Michael Brennan surged up the leaderboard after starting 2 over through four holes with eight straight birdies -- one shy of the PGA TOUR record. He finished with a 65, putting him four strokes back with a pack of players that included Keegan Bradley.

Some of the top players in the field, though, did not get off to a good start. Cameron Young, the No. 3 player in the world, shot a 1-under 69 and U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark was 1 over.

The Rocket Classic and next week's Wyndham Championship are the last two tournaments left before the top 70 advances to the FedExCup Playoffs.

Detroit Golf Club underwent a USD 16 million renovation after last year's tournament, including converting a couple of par-5 holes into par 4s and adding a lot of bunkers, in an attempt to restore Donald Ross' vision for it more than a century ago while making it more challenging.(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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