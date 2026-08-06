Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], August 6 (ANI): AFC Champions League Elite holders Al-Ahli Saudi FC have appointed Marino Pusic as their new head coach, replacing Matthias Jaissle, who left the club to take charge of English Premier League side Newcastle United.

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The Saudi Pro League club confirmed the appointment on Thursday, with Pusic signing a contract that will keep him at Al-Ahli until 2028, according to Reuters.

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"Al-Ahli Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Marino Pusic as the new Head Coach of the First Team," the Saudi club said on its website.

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Al Ahli Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Marino Pusić as the new Head Coach of the First Team. Welcome to Al Ahli, Coach! 💚 pic.twitter.com/knDs2PNwY2 — Al-Ahli Saudi Club (@ALAHLI_FCEN) August 5, 2026

Pusic arrives after a season in charge of UAE Pro League outfit Al Jazira, where he was appointed in September 2025 before leaving at the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign. Prior to that, the 54-year-old enjoyed a successful spell with Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk, guiding them to a league and cup double in the 2023-24 season before retaining the Ukrainian Cup the following year.

During his time at Shakhtar, Pusic oversaw 71 competitive matches, winning 44 and collecting three domestic trophies. He also played a key role as assistant to current Liverpool manager Arne Slot during Feyenoord's Eredivisie-winning campaign in 2022-23 and earlier helped FC Twente earn promotion to the Dutch top flight in 2019.

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Pusic's appointment comes after Jaissle ended a highly successful tenure with Al-Ahli to become Newcastle United's new manager following Eddie Howe's departure.

The German coach guided Al-Ahli to back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite titles, becoming the first head coach to achieve the feat, while also establishing the club among the leading forces in Asian football.

Pusic will now take charge of the reigning continental champions as they prepare for the 2026-27 campaign, with the Saudi Pro League season set to begin on August 13. (ANI)

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