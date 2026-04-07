New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Australian leg-spinner Alana King has reclaimed the top spot in the latest ICC women's ODI bowling rankings after an impressive performance during Australia's tour of the Caribbean. New Zealand batters also made gains in the ICC Women's ODI batting rankings, as per the ICC website.

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Alana King's five-wicket haul in the final West Indies vs Australia match in St Kitts propelled her past England's Sophie Ecclestone in the latest rankings update released on Tuesday.

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The leg-spinner, with 753 rating points currently, had originally brought an end to Ecclestone's nearly four-year run at the top in March, but slipped behind the England left-arm orthodox bowler again in last week's update.

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Alana King delivered a remarkable spell of 5/19 from 10 overs in St Kitts, including 44 dot balls, as Australia secured a nine-wicket win and completed a 3-0 series sweep.

Her performance also lifted her one place to seventh in the all-rounder rankings with 281 points, moving ahead of England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, who sits on 280.

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New Zealand's batters made big gains in the ODI batting rankings after their strong showing during the home ODI series against South Africa.

Maddy Green climbed four places to ninth with a career-best rating of 642, while Amelia Kerr surged six spots to share 14th after her unbeaten 179 off 139 balls at the Basin Reserve--an innings that scripted history in the second ODI against South Africa Women, achieving the highest successful run chase in women's ODI history.

Chasing a mammoth target of 347 runs, Kerr hammered an unbeaten 179, laced with 23 fours and a six, and steered the White Ferns to a nervy two-wicket win.

She also moved past Marizanne Kapp into fourth place in the ODI all-rounder rankings, bolstered by her contributions with both bat and ball--including figures of 2/37 in New Zealand's victory in the third ODI, which sealed a 2-1 series win.

For South Africa, Chloe Tryon and Sune Luus each climbed two spots in the all-rounder rankings, reaching joint 12th with 223 points and 15th with 185 points, respectively. (ANI)

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