Home / Sports / Alastair Cook backs Ollie Pope to bat at No. 3 for England in Ashes

Alastair Cook backs Ollie Pope to bat at No. 3 for England in Ashes

ANI
Updated At : 11:05 PM Oct 15, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Former England skipper Alastair Cook has shown his support towards right-hand batter Ollie Pope to take the crucial No. 3 spot in the upcoming Ashes series against Australia, saying it is "quite an easy decision" given Pope's experience, leadership and track record as a "hundred-maker."

The Ashes 2025-26 Test series between Australia and England will take place between November 21, 2025, and January 8, 2026, in Australia.

The five-game series is part of the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship.

"I would bat Ollie Pope at No. 3. I think it's quite an easy decision on this, actually. You've got someone who's been part of this build-up for three or four years, he's captained the side, he's played some extraordinary innings for England, and he's a hundred-maker," Alastair Cook said, speaking at the TNT Sports' Ashes coverage, according to ESPNcricinfo

"If you get rid of him now, I think that changes the whole dynamic of what they've built up over the last year, how settled they'll feel for that top seven... If it doesn't work out, do you then move back to somebody you just got rid of, confidence-wise? I think it's easy to go the other way, and I think that would be the sensible thing," the former opener added.

Ollie Pope was the vice-captain of the Three Lions during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against India, but has been removed from the role ahead of the Ashes 2025 series.

"I think that will just take the pressure off Ollie Pope. I'm sure it will have hurt him, because any time you get taken off a leadership [position], it wouldn't be ideal. But I don't think it undermines him," Cook said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

