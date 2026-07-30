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Home / Sports / Albie Morkel named Head Coach of Joburg Super Kings

Albie Morkel named Head Coach of Joburg Super Kings

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ANI
Updated At : 06:23 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Cape Town [South Africa], July 30 (ANI): Former South Africa all-rounder Albie Morkel has been appointed as the head coach of the Joburg Super Kings.

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The announcement was made on the official X account of Joburg Super Kings.

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"Joburg Super Kings announce the appointment of Albie Morkel as the team's Head Coach. A valued member of the Super Kings family, Albie brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the team's culture. We look forward to this exciting new chapter under his leadership. Welcome, Coach," the post read.

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Joburg Super Kings have been a consistent presence in the SA20 playoffs in all four editions of the tournament, but have never managed to win the title. They will start their next SA20 season from January 18 next year, taking on Paarl Royals.

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Speaking on his appointment, Albie Morkel said, "It is an incredible honour to be appointed Head Coach of the Joburg Super Kings. From wearing the Super Kings jersey as a player to now leading one of its franchises as Head Coach, this journey is truly special. I look forward to building on the strong foundations we've created together and helping this group achieve its full potential," as per the Joburg Super Kings' website.

Between 2004-15, Albie represented South Africa in 109 international matches, scoring 1,412 runs in 82 innings, with three fifties and taking 77 wickets at an average of 37.59, with best figures of 4/29.

Albie, who played in the IPL from 2008-16, spent numerous seasons with JSK's sister team, Chennai Super Kings, winning two IPL titles in the yellow jersey. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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