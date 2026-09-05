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Home / Sports / Alcaraz beats Wu Yibing in straight sets to reach US Open fourth round

Alcaraz beats Wu Yibing in straight sets to reach US Open fourth round

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ANI
Updated At : 08:17 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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New York [US], September 5 (ANI): Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame a strong challenge from China's Wu Yibing to secure a 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 victory and reach the fourth round of the US Open.

Alcaraz, competing in his first tournament since April after recovering from a right wrist injury, maintained his impressive Grand Slam form by extending his winning streak at major tournaments to 17 matches, according to the ATP website.

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The Spaniard faced early resistance from Wu, with both players displaying powerful forehands in a contest dominated by aggressive shot-making. Wu, ranked No. 113 in the PIF ATP Rankings, matched Alcaraz's intensity and managed to create pressure in the opening sets.

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Alcaraz surrendered a break lead in both the first and second sets but responded strongly, raising his level during crucial moments to take control of the match and build a two-set advantage.

Wu, who became the first Chinese player to win an ATP singles title in 2023, continued to fight and created two break-point opportunities in the opening game of the third set. However, Alcaraz held firm, saving both chances before pulling away to complete the victory.

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The world No. 3, who missed this year's French Open and Wimbledon due to injury, has now won his last 17 matches at Grand Slam events, including his Australian Open title run earlier this year.

Alcaraz will next face American Tommy Paul in the fourth round as he continues his title defence. Paul advanced after defeating Alexander Bublik 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-3 in a thrilling encounter.

Paul trails Alcaraz 2-6 in their career meetings but is aiming to become the only active American men's player to reach the quarter-finals at all four Grand Slam tournaments. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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