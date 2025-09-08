DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Alcaraz denies Sinner back-to-back crowns with spirited performance to lift US Open title

Alcaraz denies Sinner back-to-back crowns with spirited performance to lift US Open title

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:30 AM Sep 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New York [US], September 8 (ANI): Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz denied world number one Jannik Sinner back-to-back crowns at Flushing Meadows with an overwhelming all-around performance in the final to lift his second US Open title.

Advertisement

Alcaraz dished out a masterclass to oust his greatest rival by 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a contest that lasted for 2 hours and 42 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 22-year-old's heroics in New York ensured that he would dethrone Sinner from the world number one ranking and end the Italian's 65-week reign at the summit. Sinner will return to the top for the first time since September 2023.

The contest was delayed by 50 minutes due to security measures in place to accommodate US President Donald Trump. After the delay, the final kicked off with Alcaraz surging to early dominance with Sinner floundering to execute his trademark shots, the blend of power and precision from the baseline.

Advertisement

Alcaraz seized early control with Sinner rushing into his shots and making an unprecedented nine unforced errors. Sinner eventually found his footing with a barrage of clean hitting while staying true to his tactical plan. Despite losing the set, Alcaraz appeared galvanised. He started outlasting Sinner in the baseline exchanges and notched up a remarkable win.

The pulsating contest witnessed several mesmerising rallies, ferocious strokes and plenty of visits to the net. After being clobbered by Alcaraz in the opener, Sinner found his rhythm and consistency in his baseline striking to overwhelm the Spaniard to restore parity after the second set. Alcaraz drubbed Sinner 42 winners to 21 and dropped just nine points behind his first serve.

Advertisement

"My team, my family, I am really lucky to have you guys, to be honest. The hard work you do to make me even better, not only in the professional part, but the personal part as well. Every achievement that I am [making] is thanks to you, and this one is no less; it's also yours," Alcaraz said at the trophy presentation as quoted from ATP.

Alcaraz became the second youngest man to win six major men's singles titles in the Open Era after Bjorn Borg. His success came at the cost of Sinner's bid to become just the seventh man to win three Grand Slam singles titles in the same season.

While admitting his opponent was better, Sinner was quick to congratulate Alcaraz after the contest and said, "You are doing an amazing job. I know [there's] a lot of hard work behind this performance today, you were better than me. Enjoy it. It's a great moment." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts