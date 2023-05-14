Alcaraz opens with a bang

ROME, May 13

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz marked his Italian Open debut by shaking off a sluggish start to emerge with an efficient 6-4 6-1 second-round win over unseeded Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas on a rain-affected Saturday in Rome.

Barcelona and Madrid champion Alcaraz, who is chasing his fifth title of 2023 and fourth on clay ahead of Roland Garros, overcame an early loss of serve amid heavy conditions at the Foro Italico to level up the opening set at 2-2.

The 20-year-old, who had a first-round bye, earned another chance to break Ramos-Vinolas with a deft drop shot in an intense 10th game and took the advantage in the match when his compatriot finally cracked under the pressure and sent a forehand long.

Alcaraz continued to build momentum and raced ahead 3-0 in the second set against a fading Ramos-Vinolas, wrapping up the match on serve to make it 12 wins in a row.

Monte Carlo champion Andrey Rublev earlier overcame Alex Molcan 6-3 6-4 in a twice-interrupted match to book his place in the third round.

“It wasn’t easy,” said Alcaraz, who will now leapfrog Novak Djokovic into top spot in the rankings. Djokovic was tested by 61st-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry in a 7-6 (5) 6-2 opening win on Friday. I’m happy that I was able to finish just before the rain,” Rublev said as the showers arrived again following the clash — Reuters