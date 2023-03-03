Aldrin breaks national long jump record

Bannihatti, march 2
Tamil Nadu’s Jeswin Aldrin hogged the limelight with a national record in the men’s long jump in the second AFI National Jumps competition here today.
The 21-year-old leapt 8.42 metres to erase the the previous mark of 8.36m set by compatriot M Sreeshankar at the Federation Cup in April last year.
“The national record has been a while coming and I am happy it has come at a venue where I have been training. It is the result of hard work turned in here over the last few years,” said Aldrin.
