Aldrin breaks national long jump record

PTI

Bannihatti, march 2

Tamil Nadu’s Jeswin Aldrin hogged the limelight with a national record in the men’s long jump in the second AFI National Jumps competition here today.

The 21-year-old leapt 8.42 metres to erase the the previous mark of 8.36m set by compatriot M Sreeshankar at the Federation Cup in April last year.

“The national record has been a while coming and I am happy it has come at a venue where I have been training. It is the result of hard work turned in here over the last few years,” said Aldrin.