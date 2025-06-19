DT
Alexander Zverev enters Halle Open second round

Alexander Zverev enters Halle Open second round

Reuters
Halle, Updated At : 03:50 AM Jun 19, 2025 IST
Alexander Zverev’s hunt for an elusive grasscourt title began with a clinical 6-2 6-1 victory over Marcos Giron in the first round of the Halle Open on Wednesday in a match interrupted by an advertising hoarding falling on spectators.

During the opening set, a section of an advertising hoarding came crashing down from the upper tier onto spectators below, forcing the chair umpire to stop play.

Zverev immediately procured an ice pack for an elderly woman who pressed it against her neck and the players waited patiently while tournament organisers scrambled to provide medical assistance.

Organisers said the 62-year-old did not suffer any major injuries and was able to leave the stadium after the initial shock, but she was taken to hospital as a precaution.

They added that drumming against the boards may have caused the screws to come loose.

“There has never been anything like this in our 32-year tournament history. We deeply regret the incident,”tournament director Ralf Weber said in a statement.

On court, Zverev finished the match with 23 winners in the 79-minute contest where Giron struggled to match the power of the German’s first serve and had no answer when his opponent’s returns found all corners of the court.

