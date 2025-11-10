DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Alexander Zverev kicks off ATP Finals campaign with win over Ben Shelton

Alexander Zverev kicks off ATP Finals campaign with win over Ben Shelton

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:36 AM Nov 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251110030233
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Germany's Alexander Zverev made a strong start to his ATP Finals campaign, defeating America's Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6(6) in Turin on Sunday.

Advertisement

Zverev made his return to competition at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, overcoming a swollen ankle injury that had plagued him in his semi-final loss to Jannik Sinner at the Rolex Paris Masters, as per the ATP website.

Advertisement

"He's an unbelievably aggressive player. Probably one of the most aggressive in the world. In the tie-break, he started off amazing. Yes, I missed maybe one or two first serves, and the passing shot he hit (at 5/4) was ridiculous. I felt like I had to control the things that I could control, and I was doing them well," Zverev said.

Advertisement

"At the end of the day, when the point is on his serve, it is always in his control. When I get the return back and in the rally, then I can do something. I did that well at the end of the tie-break and I'm super happy with that win," he added.

Zverev, seeded third, dominated Shelton in the match, winning without facing a break point. The 28-year-old aims to become the eighth man to claim three titles at the season finale, having previously won in 2018 and 2021. With his victory at Inalpi Arena, Zverev improved to 5-0 in his ATP Head2Head series with Shelton.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz kicked off his ATP Finals campaign in style with a much-awaited opening victory. The top seed defeated Australia's Alex de Minaur 7-6(5), 6-2 on Sunday, marking a confident start to his hunt for a maiden title at the prestigious season finale.

"This tournament is one of the best tournaments we have on Tour, without a doubt," Alcaraz said, as quoted from ATP's official website.

"We're playing against the best players in the world, which shows how difficult and important it is. I've been struggling in the past few years to come to the end of the year with motivation. This year is a little bit different, which I'm proud about (as) I'm doing the right things to give myself a shot to try and win this tournament," he noted. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts