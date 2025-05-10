New Delhi [India] May 10 (ANI): In the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2025 match on Saturday, May 10, all ten of UAE's batters retired out against Qatar.

In the sixth match of the tournament being held at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok, UAE elected to bat first, as per Wisden.

Theertha Satish and UAE captain Esha Oza had a solid beginning, putting up a score of 45 without losing any wickets in the first six overs. From that point, they began to pick up the pace, reaching 90 runs without a loss by the mid-point of the innings. Oza brought up her half-century during the 11th over, while Satish followed suit in the 12th.

The UAE's captain took just 15 more deliveries to achieve her hundred, reaching it off 51 balls. She finished unbeaten with 113 runs, while Satish scored 74, leaving the team total at 192 runs with no wickets lost after 16 overs.

Though the batting duo both retired, the game continued in an unexpected fashion. The remaining UAE players came onto the pitch in pairs and promptly retired out as well.

The scorecard reflected an unusual situation, with all ten batters retiring on the same delivery, specifically 16. 1, and eight of them did so without facing any balls.

UAE posted a target of 193 for Qatar, Rizpha Emmanuel was the top scorer for Qatar in the second innings, and she was the only batter for them who made a double-digit score, rest of the batters got out on single digits.

Qatar was bowled out for 29 in 11 overs; seven Qatar batters got out on zero. Michelle Botha was the pick of the bowlers for UAE she took three wickets, in her four overs, and gave away just 11 runs. (ANI)

