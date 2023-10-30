All Blacks left with little to say

Paris: The questions were perhaps redundant. What could the shattered All Blacks say after they had left so much on the field in Saturday’s 12-11 Rugby World Cup final loss to South Africa?
Playing more than half the match a man down, New Zealand were a hair’s breadth from snatching the World Cup back from defending champions South Africa, but fell agonisingly short, watching their great rivals move alone at the top of the tree with four titles to their name.
“To come within a whisker of pulling it off... it’s heartbreaking,” New Zealand’s outgoing coach Ian Foster said. “I’m proud of our guys, to go down to that red card so early and fight our way back and give ourselves a chance is pretty special. I don’t think it went wrong in any clear (way), it was a real arm wrestle.” reuters
