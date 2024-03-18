All England Open: Marin claims second title

Birmingham, March 17

Carolina Marin claimed the women’s singles title as Akane Yamaguchi was forced to retire in the final of the All England Open. With the game at 26-24 10-1 in Marin’s favour, the Japanese shuttler was unable to continue with an injured hip. The 2022 champion had played a three-game encounter with An Se Young in the semifinal.

Marin, who also won in 2015, did not drop a game en route to the title. “I feel extremely happy,” Marin said. “It was a tough week and I feel really, really proud.”

Jonatan Christie beat compatriot Anthony Ginting to win his first All England men’s singles title with a 21-15 21-14 victory. Christie won his maiden Super 1000 title, also confirming Indonesia’s first singles title here since 1994. — Agencies

