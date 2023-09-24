All eyes on Iyer and series win

Indore, September 23
Shreyas Iyer will be desperate for some runs after missing out on a flat track while the skillful Ravichandran Ashwin will be searching for wickets in the middle overs when India take on Australia in the second match their three-game ODI series here tomorrow.
Despite missing key players, including skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India were able to win the first ODI rather comfortably and look on course to secure the series at the Holkar Stadium which usually produces high-scoring games. Rain in the city has brought the temperature down which will be welcomed by the players from either side after experiencing unusual heat and humidity in Mohali.
India’s designated No. 4 Iyer will be hoping for a bagful of runs in the coming two games which would make him and India feel much better going into the global event. Ashwin, on the other hand, came up with a tidy bowling effort in his comeback game but was not able to trouble the Australian batters much on a flat track.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Strained ties: NIA confiscates SFJ chief Pannu's properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh
Based in Canada, he’s brain behind ‘Khalistan referendum’
Vacate occupied areas, act on terror: India slams Pak for K-rant at UNGA
Flags country’s ‘abysmal’ human rights record