All eyes on Iyer and series win

Indore, September 23

Shreyas Iyer will be desperate for some runs after missing out on a flat track while the skillful Ravichandran Ashwin will be searching for wickets in the middle overs when India take on Australia in the second match their three-game ODI series here tomorrow.

Despite missing key players, including skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India were able to win the first ODI rather comfortably and look on course to secure the series at the Holkar Stadium which usually produces high-scoring games. Rain in the city has brought the temperature down which will be welcomed by the players from either side after experiencing unusual heat and humidity in Mohali.

India’s designated No. 4 Iyer will be hoping for a bagful of runs in the coming two games which would make him and India feel much better going into the global event. Ashwin, on the other hand, came up with a tidy bowling effort in his comeback game but was not able to trouble the Australian batters much on a flat track.

#Australia #Cricket