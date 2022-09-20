All eyes on Virat Kohli as India take on the mighty Australia today

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 19

As India begin their T20 International series against Australia here tomorrow, all eyes will again be on Virat Kohli. The former captain’s impressive show with the bat at the Asia Cup has created a buzz among the experts and fans alike.

Aaron Finch, Australia captain

After a short break from cricket, Kohli has returned with a renewed energy. The 33-year-old was India’s best batter at the Asia Cup, finishing as the tournament’s second-highest scorer with 276 runs in five games. He also ended his century drought, which lasted almost three years, to equal Ricky Ponting’s tally of 71 international hundreds.

“It will be a very brave man to write Virat Kohli off. At any stage, he has shown for 15 years now that he is one of the greatest players of all time,” Australia captain Aaron Finch said on the eve of the series-opener. “Particularly in T20 cricket, he’s someone who has developed and grown his game over such a long period that you always plan and prepare the best when you’re coming up against him,” he added.

Kohli rediscovering his form has surely brought some relief for Indian captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid. With the T20 World Cup scheduled later this year, the duo has been under pressure to find the right team combination. The Asia Cup debacle has put the team’s preparations under greater scrutiny.

Though Rohit has made it clear that KL Rahul would be his opening partner, the vice-captain has faced some criticism for his strike-rate. Rahul said he was looking to improve his strike-rate in the powerplay overs. “It is something that every player works towards (strike-rate). No one is perfect. Everyone is working towards something,” said Rahul.

India’s biggest worry has been their middle-order, which has seen the most chopping and changing. Dinesh Karthik did not get to bat much in the Asia Cup, and would want to get some game time. There also seems a lack of clarity about players such as Deepak Hooda.

Injuries have been a big hurdle, not allowing the team to settle. If it was KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel earlier, it’s Ravindra Jadeja who is the latest player to get injured. Mohammed Shami contracting Covid has not helped the team either. However, the return to form of all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been a great boost for India.

