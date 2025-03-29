"All good, no injury concerns": Pathiv Patel confirms availability of Gujarat players ahead of MI clash

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 29 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), Gujarat Titans (GT) assistant and batting coach Parthiv Patel confirmed that there is no injury concerns in their team and all the players are available for selection.

The Gujarat Titans will play the Mumbai Indians in their second match of IPL 2025 on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams registered defeats in their first matches and will be aiming to get their first points.

"All good. No injury concerns," Parthiv Patel said in the pre-match press conference.

Advertisement

Further, the 46-year-old said that the team would work on the mistakes made in the first match against Punjab Kings and would try to "rectify" them in the upcoming matches of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league

"We didn't miss out that much. Obviously, we picked up a few catches, but we didn't miss out on 20-30 runs. See, there is no doubt. We have focused on that. We are working on that as well. If you look at it tomorrow, we were playing a game in the open net as per our plans. The way you guys are analysing, we are also analysing in the same way. And let's see what mistakes we made in the last match, we will try to rectify them. Thank you so much," the former Indian cricketer added.

Advertisement

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Shrijith Krishnan (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, VS Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.(ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)