"All players have been given their roles": Salman Ali Agha hints at Pakistan squad selection for ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 8 (ANI): Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has provided insights about how his side will shape their squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan are drawn in Group A alongside arch-rival India, USA, Netherlands and Namibia.

Pakistan will enter the tournament in good shape after recent success in the T20I format under Salman Agha, who took over as T20I captain early this year. Recently, Pakistan clinched the T20I tri-series at home against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Salman Agha hinted that the majority of the players who featured in the T20I tri-series will be part of the T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Agha highlighted the need to play consistent cricket before the T20 World Cup.

"I don't think there will be any major changes before the World Cup; this will be the combination. All players have been given their roles, and we will move forward with these roles. Six matches are left before the T20 World Cup, we will have to play with consistency. We cannot make big changes in these six matches," Salman said on a podcast for the Pakistan Cricket Board as quoted by ICC.

Salman expressed that his dream is to win the 2026 T20 World Cup and then the 2027 ODI World Cup. "We have played with this group for six months, and the results have started to come. I want us to win the 2026 T20 World Cup and then the 2027 ODI World Cup. Winning both World Cups is my dream; if it happens, I will be very happy."

"As of now, Pakistan will play the T20 World Cup under my captaincy. Senior players understand Sri Lankan pitches; the Sri Lanka series will benefit the new players before the World Cup. The team is on the right track, but there is still room for improvement. We want Pakistan to reach the level where everyone hopes to see it," he said.

The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup will begin on February 7, 2026, with the 20-team tournament running through the final on March 8. A total of six sides are in action on the opening day, including the titleholders India, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (Colombo) and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy) round out the complete list of host venues. (ANI)

