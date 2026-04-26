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Home / Sports / All-round show from Deepti guides India to 14-run win over SA in 4th T20I

All-round show from Deepti guides India to 14-run win over SA in 4th T20I

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ANI
Updated At : 01:50 AM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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Johannesburg [South Africa], April 26 (ANI): An all-round performance from Deepti Sharma and a fluent 43 from Jemimah Rodrigues helped India to a 14-run win over South Africa in their fourth T20I at Johannesburg on Saturday.

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With this consolation win, Team India, who has already lost the series, has a win to their names. The series is in SA's favour by 1-3, with one more match to go. Deepti's quick 26-ball 36* and her five-wicket haul marked her comeback after a lean patch.

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South Africa elected to field first after winning the toss, with Eliz-Mari Marx getting Shafali Varma for a run-a-ball nine and Tumi Sekhukhune getting a fluent-looking Anushka Sharma for a 18-ball 27, with four boundaries. India was 47/2 in the power play.

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However, it was Jemimah's half-century partnership with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur which helped India reach the 100-run mark in 11 overs. But Jemimah (43 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Bharti Fulmali (2) and skipper Harmanpreet (22 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six) got removed quickly, reducing India to 120/5 in 13.4 overs.

Deepti and Richa Ghosh brought the much-needed fire to Team India's inning, with the all-rounder unbeaten at 36* in 26 balls, with five fours, while Richa scoring an unbeaten 18-ball 34, with five fours and a six to end India's innings at 185/5 in 20 overs. The duo's 65-run stand gave India a competitive target to defend.

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Marx (2/28 in four overs), Kayla Reyneke (2/10 in two overs) and Sekhukhune (1/45 in four overs) were among the wickets for Proteas.

During the chase of 186 runs, Sune Luus delivered a fine start from one end, but Kranti Gaud drew the first blood by removing Laura Wolvaardt for just 18 in 14 balls (with four boundaries) at score of 32 in 3.3 overs. Luus put on a 34-run stand with Tazmin Brits, but Deepti had her first wicket of the day, removing Luus for 40 in 24 balls, with five fours and a six. From there, South Africa collapsed from 76/2 to 135/6 in 15.5 overs. The cream of Proteas batting, including Brits (30 in 23 balls, with five fours), Annerie Dercksen (9), Chloe Tryon (9) sent back to pavillion.

Spinners continued to dominate as Proteas were restricted to 171/9 in 20 overs, with Marx (21* in 13 balls, with two fours and a six) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (9*) unbeaten.

Deepti (5/19) was sensational with the ball, while Kranti, Kashvee Gautam, Shree Charani and Shafali got one wicket each. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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