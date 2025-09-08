"All-rounders need to work hard on both skills": Morkel ahead of Asia Cup

Dubai [UAE], September 8 (ANI): Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel stressed the importance of all-rounders delivering with both bat and ball ahead of the Asia Cup opener against the UAE.

He emphasised that all-rounders need to put in hard work to show their skills in both departments, highlighting their crucial role in the team's success.

India will kickstart their Asia Cup campaign against the UAE in Dubai from Wednesday. India played the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai earlier this year. India has three all-rounders in their Asia Cup squad: Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Axar Patel.

"For me, it's always important to see Shivam [Shivam Dube] like a guy that can bowl four overs. I'm always pushing for all-rounders or their guys to work hard on both skills. Sometimes guys can get a little bit naughty in practice or focus just on one. Here in this environment, we want to leave no stone unturned. On the day, we're going to need somebody to do the work for us," Morkel told the media.

Morkel also stressed the importance of developing part-time bowlers, which gives them so many more options in terms of combinations for selection in the playing 11.

"Yes, we'll have our front-line guys who can attack. But if we can keep on developing guys, part-time guys to do a job, it gives us so many more options in terms of combinations for selection and stuff like that. So that's important that once guys have those sort of skills, to keep on working on that daily and improve and get better," he added.

Morkel also reflected on India having played less T20I cricket recently but expressed confidence that the team will be ready to perform well in the Asia Cup. He believes the players will rise to the occasion and put on a solid show for the team.

"I think that it's a good point. For us, it's just making sure when we do the work in our training, we step it up, make sure we train at a certain intensity. Once you put the Indian shirt on, from there, it's about getting ready for match battle. I'm pretty sure once they step over the line, these guys will be ready to go and play and put on a solid performance for the team," he concluded.

India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. If India finishes at the top of Group A, then all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai. If India finishes second, then one of their Super 4 clashes will be held in Abu Dhabi and the remaining two in Dubai. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26. Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28.

Team India squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal. (ANI)

