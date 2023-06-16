All seeded players out before quarterfinals at grass-court Nottingham Open

AP

Nottingham, June 16

The three remaining seeded players at the grass-court Nottingham Open all lost to leave a quarterfinal lineup with a very British flavor at the Wimbledon warmup tournament.

The biggest shock saw third-seeded Magda Linette from Poland lose 7-5, 6-3 to Jodie Burrage of Britain.

Before that, Elizabeth Mandlik of the United States ousted seventh-seeded Camila Giorgi of Italy 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 and fifth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine was beaten 6-0, 7-5 by Harriet Dart of Britain.

It meant none of the eight seeded players made it past the second round.

With Katie Boulter defeating Daria Snigur — the first-round conqueror of defending champion Beatriz Haddad Maia — 7-5, 6-3, half of the players in Friday’s quarterfinals are from Britain.

Two of them are up against each other: Hart and new British No. 1 Boulter.

