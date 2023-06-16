All seeded players out before quarterfinals at grass-court Nottingham Open

Nottingham, June 16
The three remaining seeded players at the grass-court Nottingham Open all lost to leave a quarterfinal lineup with a very British flavor at the Wimbledon warmup tournament.
The biggest shock saw third-seeded Magda Linette from Poland lose 7-5, 6-3 to Jodie Burrage of Britain.
Before that, Elizabeth Mandlik of the United States ousted seventh-seeded Camila Giorgi of Italy 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 and fifth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine was beaten 6-0, 7-5 by Harriet Dart of Britain.
It meant none of the eight seeded players made it past the second round.
With Katie Boulter defeating Daria Snigur — the first-round conqueror of defending champion Beatriz Haddad Maia — 7-5, 6-3, half of the players in Friday’s quarterfinals are from Britain.
Two of them are up against each other: Hart and new British No. 1 Boulter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar
Giani Sultan Singh appointed Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jatheda...
Cyclone Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat before weakening into cyclonic storm
Heavy rains lash the entire Kutch district since the cyclone...
5 militants killed in encounter at LoC in J-K's Kupwara
The gunfight erupts on the intervening night of Thursday and...
ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case
Ajay Parmar, the nephew of former special court judge Sudhir...
In Himachal's Chamba, a mob of 1,000 sets 'honour killing' accused's house on fire; CM Sukhu urges people not to give communal colour to incident
A young man, believed to be in a romantic relationship with ...