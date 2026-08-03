"All the required facilities are just one call away": Indian weightlifting coach Vijay praises govt support after 8 CWG2026 medals

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): The chief coach of the Indian weightlifting team, Vijay Sharma, reflected on his team's performance at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2026, saying that while they could have done "slightly better", the overall performance was still excellent, and the government support is unprecedented.

Advertisement

A total of eight medals were secured by the Indian weightlifting contingent at the CWG 2026, with a gold medal, six silver medals and a bronze medal. The highlight was the gold by Mirabai Chanu in the women's 48 kg category, marking a hat-trick of Commonwealth golds.

Advertisement

Gyaneshwari Yadav's national record-establishing performance in the women's 53 kg category (with a combined lift of 199 kg in snatch and clean and jerk categories giving her a silver) and silver medalist Lovepreet Singh's national record-making snatch lift in +110 kg (176 kg) were also among the highlights.

Advertisement

Silver from Rishikanta Singh men's 60 kg), Muthupandi Raja (men's 65 kg), Ajaya Babu (men's 79 kg) and Harjinder Kaur (women's 69 kg) and a bronze from Bindyarani Devi (women's 58 kg) were the other standout performances.

Speaking to ANI, the coach Vijay said that the hard work of the team has paid off and the athletes need to keep working hard. He also added that the athletes who returned home empty-handed are more determined to get a medal in the upcoming competitions.

Advertisement

"Our athletes have brought home 1 gold, 6 silver, and 1 bronze medal. They spent the last year qualifying for the Commonwealth Games, competing in two qualifying events and working incredibly hard. Our team's hard work has largely paid off. We could have done slightly better, but overall, the performance was excellent... The athletes just need to keep working hard. I spoke to those who didn't win medals; they are taking it seriously now and are determined to work harder. They aim to deliver an even better performance than what we saw at the Commonwealth Games," he said.

Vijay said that his contingent's meeting with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was a really great one and filled him and the players with a renewed energy to do good in coming competitions.

The level of support the government is providing right now is unprecedented; no previous government has offered this much. We had a 25-day camp in Birmingham before the CWG to get the players acclimatised. The results are in front of us, with eight out of 11 medals coming. All the required facilities are just one call away. We are now ready to put up a great performance in upcoming competitions," he signed off. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)