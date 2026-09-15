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Home / Sports / Allan Border, Steve Waugh and other former Australia captains urge Aus Foreign Minister to raise concerns over Imran Khan’s detention

Allan Border, Steve Waugh and other former Australia captains urge Aus Foreign Minister to raise concerns over Imran Khan’s detention

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ANI
Updated At : 11:32 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Sydney [Australia], September 15 (ANI): Seven former Australia cricket skippers have written to Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong to raise humanitarian concerns over the detention of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Cricinfo reported.

The signatories to the letter sent to the minister are Allan Border, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, Kim Hughes, Mark Taylor and Steve Waugh, who have clarified that they are writing "not as diplomats or political figures, but as former captains who felt compelled to speak up".

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In the letter, "the group makes clear it takes no position on the legal or political case against Mr Khan", describing that as a matter for Pakistan alone.

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They said their concern was with the treatment of anyone in detention, describing it as “a matter of basic humanity, whatever their politics”.

This marks the latest appeal from a group of highly respected former international cricketers in support of Imran Khan, the former Pakistan cricket captain and prime minister.

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On August 23, twenty-two former international cricket captains from around the world wrote to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, calling for improved medical treatment for Imran Khan and claiming that the care being provided to him fell short of a directive issued by the Supreme Court.

The letter made three specific requests: 1. that the medical board directed by the Supreme Court - including Imran's own doctors - be permitted to complete a full and independent assessment of his health, particularly the reported loss of vision in his right eye; 2. that the weekly family visits reinstated by the Court be honoured without interruption or administrative delay; and 3. that whatever the outcome of that medical assessment, the treatment recommended by it be provided without delay.

This followed an earlier letter in February, which was signed by 14 former international captains. Since then, former Pakistan greats Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram and Moin Khan have also spoken out on the matter, while current Australia captain Pat Cummins has likewise voiced his concerns. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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