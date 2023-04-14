Allegations against WFI chief not proved?

PTI

New Delhi, April 13

No concrete evidence of sexual harassment has been found against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of exploitation by the country’s top wrestlers, it has been learnt.

In an unprecedented move, top achievers such as Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik staged a sit-in protest here in January and accused the WFI boss of sexual exploitation and intimidation. The wrestlers demanded that WFI be disbanded and its president be removed.

The Sports Ministry formed a five-member oversight committee and asked it to submit its findings in one month. Later, it extended the deadline by two weeks and also added Babita Phogat to the probe panel. The committee submitted its report in the first week of April but the ministry is yet to make its findings public. However, multiple sources confirmed that the wrestlers could not prove the sexual harassment allegations.