"Almost 26 national records were broken": Former Olympian and AFI VP Anju Bobby George

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 29 (ANI): Former Indian athlete, Olympian and Athletics Federation of India (AFI) Vice President Anju Bobby George is delighted over the performances of Indian athletes this season, saying the number of national records broken reflects the steady progress of Indian athletics ahead of major international competitions.

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Speaking to ANI, Anju said several athletes have delivered outstanding performances this year, with around 26 national records being rewritten across events.

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The former long jumper said the performances have raised expectations for India's campaign at the upcoming Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, expressing confidence that the country's athletes can return with an improved medal haul.

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Anju also welcomed the breaking of her long-standing national long jump record, describing Ancy Sojan's leap of 6.88 metres as a world-class effort and a positive sign for the future of Indian athletics.

"... This year especially, in multiple events, we created national records. Almost 26 national records were broken, including my 22-year-old record... I hope that at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, we will be getting more medals... I am so happy that after 22 years, Ancy Sojan could break my record, and she did a 6.88 meters, that's a world-class jump..." Anju Bobby George told ANI.

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She also felicitated Keralam long jumper Ancy Sojan after she broke Anju Bobby George's 22-year-old national record at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, javelin thrower Rohit Yadav as he was ranked second in the current global top list in men's javelin throw with a massive throw of 87.05m on the concluding day of the 65th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium.

Promising international javelin thrower Rohit Yadav, 25, hurled the spear to a distance of 87.05m in his last attempt to win gold.With Sunday's performance, he has emerged as the leading Indian javelin thrower this season and second in the global top list behind Sri Lankan Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (92.62m), according to a press release.

Two-time Olympic and world medallist Neeraj Chopra is currently in fourth spot in the global top list with a throw of 85.69m.Rohit Yadav's previous best of 83.04m was recorded in 2023. The mark of 87.05m was also better than the meet record of 84.35m set by Manu DP in 2022. (ANI)

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