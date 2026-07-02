"Altitude will be a big disadvantage": Tuchel wary of Azteca altitude as England set up blockbuster Mexico clash after dramatic DR Congo comeback

Atlanta [US], July 2 (ANI): England manager Thomas Tuchel has turned his attention to a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 showdown against co-hosts Mexico at the iconic Azteca Stadium, admitting the high altitude will pose a major challenge after his side survived a huge scare to beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 2-1 on Wednesday.

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Harry Kane's late brace rescued England from the brink of one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history after Brian Cipenga's early strike had put DR Congo on course for a famous victory. The comeback victory booked England's place in the last 16, where they will face Mexico in one of the marquee fixtures of the tournament.

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"It is maybe one of the most beautiful fixtures, most exciting fixtures that you can have, to play against Mexico in the Azteca," Tuchel said after the match, according to Reuters.

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"There will be a lot of obstacles waiting for us, not to mention, the altitude will be, of course, a big disadvantage because we cannot physically adapt to it in four days. It's just impossible," said Tuchel.

England were made to work hard for their place in the next round after DR Congo stunned them with a seventh-minute opener. Cipenga was left unmarked at the back post to convert a low cross, giving the African nation a dream start in their first-ever World Cup knockout match.

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Despite dominating possession, England struggled to break down a disciplined Congolese defence in the opening half. Jude Bellingham was booked for a late challenge, while goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi repeatedly denied Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford to preserve DR Congo's surprise lead at the interval.

Tuchel, however, never felt his side had lost belief.

"This team today did not accept defeat as an outcome," Tuchel said, as per Reuters.

"They just didn't accept it, and it makes me very proud because they did what was necessary. The going got tough today, and then they showed up, and we got the deserved win. We don't give in, we don't give in. That's what this team is about. Like I said, they didn't accept it, and it's so good to get this feeling on the sideline as a coach," he added.

The England boss admitted his team's slow start had complicated the contest but insisted they were the better side after conceding early.

"I think the halftime result was not a fair result," Tuchel said. "We conceded very early, which made things more complicated than they were already. I think we didn't get our press right in the first 15 to 20 minutes."

"I saw that a stronger team attacked more and more with freedom and attacked with more and more threats towards their goal. We kept the belief and I think even in the second half we kept pushing, pushing, pushing, the goalkeeper kept on saving, incredible saves," he said.

Tuchel's attacking substitutions proved decisive. Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka were introduced just after the hour mark, before Eberechi Eze also joined the attack as England increased the pressure.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 75th minute when Kane finished calmly from close range after sustained pressure inside the box. The England captain completed the turnaround in the 86th minute with another clinical finish, sending the Three Lions into the Round of 16.

Reflecting on the dramatic comeback, Tuchel praised his players' composure in the closing stages.

"While you're trying to support and while you're trying to help from the sideline, you get this feeling that players are free, players are not anxious," he said.

"They didn't play with fear, played with determination and then we just didn't accept it and we knew that these knockout matches were in this part of the tournament. You need to find a way, and then you find a way, and the goalkeeper saves again, it makes it even more difficult so it was absolutely necessary to keep believing and to keep knocking on that door until it breaks," added Tuchel.

Looking ahead to Sunday's clash, Tuchel also appealed to young England fans to stay up and watch the knockout encounter despite it being played late back home.

"Write an excuse for school and let them watch football," said the England head coach, according to DAZN Football. "They have so much school to go to, but the World Cup is every four years. Let them watch, there will be a big, big match in four days and we need the support of everyone and especially of the children." (ANI)

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