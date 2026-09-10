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Home / Sports / “Always dreamed of club like Man City”: Enzo Fernandez after move from Chelsea

“Always dreamed of club like Man City”: Enzo Fernandez after move from Chelsea

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ANI
Updated At : 04:57 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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London [UK], September 10 (ANI): Manchester City’s new midfielder Enzo Fernandez said he is delighted to join the Premier League champions and expressed his ambition to win trophies with the club, ahead of the blockbuster Manchester Derby against Manchester United on September 13.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Fernandez opened up about his move to City and said joining a club of their stature was a dream moment for him and his family.

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"I’m really happy to be here, to be honest. I always dreamed of being at a club as big as Manchester City, so I'm grateful for the opportunity. It's a very emotional moment for me and my family, to take this step at 25 years old, in a football career that I always dreamed of," Fernandez said.

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The Argentine midfielder added that his initial days at the club have given him an understanding of City’s global stature and he is looking forward to achieving success with the team.

"So, I'm so happy to be here enjoying these first few days I've had at the club, I can already see just how big it is, and we're going to enjoy ourselves and win lots of things together," he added.

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Fernandez also spoke about his decision to wear the number 17 shirt at Manchester City, revealing that the choice had a personal connection linked to his faith.

"It doesn't have any special meaning, but I'm a great believer in God. I read the Bible and while I was reading the Bible, the transfer was happening, and I was reading a verse; it really touched my heart, so I felt that was the way to go," he said.

Fernandez’s comments come ahead of one of English football’s biggest fixtures as Manchester United host Manchester City at Old Trafford on September 13.

The midfielder, who arrived from Chelsea, said he is focused on making an impact at his new club and contributing towards City’s pursuit of more silverware.

The Manchester Derby will be closely followed as both sides look to make a statement early in the season, with Fernandez set to experience the intensity of one of the Premier League’s most celebrated rivalries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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