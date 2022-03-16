Always there for team, says Harmanpreet Kaur

Tribune News Service

Mount Maunganui, March 15

Rediscovering her true self in the resounding win against West Indies, vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur understands the impetus she brings to the team. The 33-year-old had been going through a lean patch ever since her unconquered 171 against Australia in the 2017 edition.

The dwindling numbers had stacked up and put her under pressure ahead of the ongoing World Cup. However, she has managed to mute all the noise around her. A 71 against New Zealand signalled a reminder of her ability with the bat, which was on full display when she made 109 against the Windies.

But for someone who has an average 53 in the 18 World Cup innings, it was just a matter of time before she blossomed on the big stage. When asked that three of her ODI hundreds have come in the World Cups and whether playing in the marquee event inspires her, she said: “Big tournaments are always very important and where your role is more important.”

“You need to take more responsibility and perform for your team. I always want to give my best for my team but sometimes things don’t go your way but I’ll make sure whenever we play the World Cup, I will be there always for my team and that is the reason,” she added. —