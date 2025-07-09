DT
Home / Sports / "Always with you, my friend": Sachin Tendulkar supports Yuvraj Singh's charity event

"Always with you, my friend": Sachin Tendulkar supports Yuvraj Singh's charity event

ANI
Updated At : 10:55 PM Jul 09, 2025 IST
London [UK], July 9 (ANI): Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh hosted a special YouWeCan charity event in London on Tuesday, bringing together sports legends. The event saw the presence of cricketing greats, including Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, former England stars Kevin Pietersen and Darren Gough and others.

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar also showed his support, sharing a heartfelt message on his official X handle after attending the event.

"Standing with @YUVSTRONG12 last night in support of @YOUWECAN's incredible work felt deeply meaningful.

You have turned your personal battle into a mission to help others win theirs. That takes heart.

Always with you, my friend."

At the YouWeCan charity event, Yuvraj told ANI, "It feels incredible as so many people have come to support me and the foundation, my friends and family, people who have seen me go through cancer...I hope that we can raise a million tonight, if not, we will keep on doing more good work."

He lauded test captain Shubman Gill following his marvellous performance in both innings of the Birmingham Test at Edgbaston in the second Test of the five-match series against England.

On team India test captain Gill's performance, Yuvraj said, "Shubman Gill did amazing captaincy and batted really well. I am very proud of him and I am sure that his father will also be very proud...I am very impressed...I hope that he goes on to make a lot of centuries in international cricket."

A historic outing with the bat by skipper Shubman Gill and a ten-wicket haul by pacer Akash Deep were the highlights of a comprehensive team effort as India ended their winless streak at Birmingham, securing a 336-run win over England during the second Test on the final day on Sunday.

With this win, India has levelled the five-match series by 1-1. Also, now, after seven losses and a draw, they finally have a win to their name at Edgbaston Stadium.

On team India's performance in the second test match against England, Yuvraj said, "The overall performance of the Indian team was outstanding. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep bowled amazingly. Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant batted well...I am also very happy for Akash Deep as his sister is recovering from cancer. I will give him a huge hug when I meet him." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

