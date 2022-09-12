Amandeep Drall soars to best finish on Ladies European Tour

PTI

Holzhausern (Switzerland), September 11

India’s Amandeep Drall grabbed her best result on the Ladies European Tour as she finished tied-seventh at the Swiss Ladies Open. Amandeep returned cards of 67-71-70 for a total of 8-under 208. It was an extremely steady week for Amandeep, who had just one bogey on each of the three days.

Diksha Dagar (71) and Vani Kapoor (71) finished tied-25th at 4-under 212, while Tvesa Malik (74) was tied-39th at even-par.

England’s Liz Young fired a final round of 69 to secure her first victory on the Ladies European Tour.

Aditi drops to 50th

Cincinnati: Aditi Ashok slipped down to tied-50 after two double-bogeys in the third round at the Kroger Queen City Championship. Aditi shot a 4-over to sit at 5-over 76.

Ally Ewing, a two-time winner on the LPGA Tour, led the pack at 16-under after firing a 5-under 67 in Round 3.

Ajeetesh finishes 38th

Nara (Japan): Ajeetesh Sandhu shot a bogey-free 2-under 69 in the final round to finish T-38 in the Shinhan Donghae Open. Shiv Kapur shot an even-par 71 to finish tied-66th. Japan’s Kazuki Higa birdied the final two holes to win the title.