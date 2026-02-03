Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 3 (ANI): Amarnath has been appointed as the new president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) following official orders issued by the Ombudsman.

Amarnath was the runner-up in the 2023 HCA elections, losing to Jaganmohan Rao by a single vote. However, Rao's appointment was later declared invalid due to allegations of forgery and irregularities, resulting in Amarnath's appointment as the new president.

In October last year, The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) held a statewide meeting with representatives from its District Committees and Governing Council in Hyderabad, and formally demanded the complete rustication of the HCA and urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to restructure cricket administration in Telangana by recognising TCA as the Full Member cricket body representing the State of Telangana, in accordance with the BCCI Constitution and National Sports Governance Act.

TCA accused HCA of operating illegally, surviving "on ventilator support", without Constitutional compliance, an Administrative quorum, or District-level representation.

Notably, in July last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the then-HCA president, Jagan Mohan Rao, and four other office-bearers in connection with allegations of document forgery and misappropriation of funds. HCA Treasurer C.J. Srinivas Rao and CEO Suneel Kante. Sri Chakra Cricket Club General Secretary Rajendra Yadav and President G. Kavitha were also arrested along with Jagan Mohan Rao.

TCA had then filed a formal complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), demanding a deeper investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving Jagan Mohan Rao and other Apex Council members of the HCA.

In the CBI investigation, it was revealed that Jagan Mohan Rao was colluding with CJ. Srinivas Rao and Sunil Kante intimated and blackmailed the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) officials for complimentary tickets and access to corporate boxes for IPL season 2024-25. (ANI)

