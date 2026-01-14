Amateur player Jordan outclasses five pros, including Sinner, to win exhibition '1 Point Slam' event

Melbourne [Australia], January 14 (ANI): Four days before the main draw of the Australian Open, Melbourne Park hosted a '1 Point Slam', which became a memorable tennis exhibition event as an amateur, Jordan Smith, beat five professional players, including the defending champion Jannik Sinner, to win the title.

According to Olympics.com, the '1 Point Slam' was a tennis exhibition contest between amateurs and professionals, with a prize pool of 1 million Australian dollars.

Only one point was used to determine the winner, and the pros had just one serve. Professionals like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek took part in it.

It was Jordan, who came out on top, including a win over two-time champion Sinner, claiming the prize money in front of joyous Aussie fans at Rod Laver Arena.

Smith eliminated Sinner as the world number two's serve did not clear the net, and he faced the US Open finalist Amanda Anisimova and later Pedro Martinez in a semi-final rally. In the finals, he faced world number 117 Joanna Garland, who had beaten former grand slam finalists Alexander Zverev and Nick Kyrgios back-to-back and Paris Olympics silver medal holder Donna Vekic to set up a title clash, where the Sydney native won.

The Australian Open draw takes place on Thursday, January 15, before the main draw competition starts Sunday. (ANI)

