Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan, Dilshan headline Asian Legends League line up, Season 2 to be held in Zambia from July 30

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The much-awaited second edition of the Asian Legends League (ALL) is all set to enthral cricket fans across the globe as the tournament will be held in Lusaka, Zambia, from July 30 to August 10, 2026.

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Following the tremendous response to its inaugural edition, the league returns on a much bigger stage with six competitive teams, legendary former international cricketers, and an exciting T20 format that promises unforgettable cricketing action, according to a press release.

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The tournament will feature six country-based franchises representing some of Asia's biggest cricketing nations. The participating teams include Indian Royals, Sri Lankan Lions, Bangladesh Tigers, Afghanistan Pathans, Pakistan Panthers, and Rest of Asian Stars.

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Chetan Sharma, League Commissioner, Asian Legends League, said, "The second season of the Asian Legends League marks a significant milestone in our journey. The Asian Legends League has always been envisioned as a celebration of Asian cricket, and our long-term goal is to stage the tournament across different Asian nations."

"However, due to the prevailing geopolitical tensions in parts of the Middle East and the resulting logistical challenges, we have decided to host Season 2 in Zambia. This is the first and only time the tournament is being held outside Asia. From next season onwards, we intend to bring the league back to Asia, where it truly belongs. Season 2 promises to be bigger, more competitive, and more entertaining."

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The participating teams will be led by some of the most celebrated names in Asian cricket. Yusuf Pathan will headline the Indian Royals, while Thisara Perera will represent the Sri Lankan Lions.

Shakib Al Hasan will feature for the Bangladesh Tigers, Asghar Afghan will lead the Afghanistan Pathans, Mohammad Hafeez will turn out for the Pakistan Panthers, and Tillakaratne (TM) Dilshan will captain the Rest of Asian Stars.

Adding further star power to the tournament will be several renowned former international cricketers, including Ambati Rayudu, Naman Ojha, Rishi Dhawan, Upul Tharanga, Isuru Udana, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne, Imran Nazir, Saeed Ajmal, Umar Akmal, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Irfan, Alok Kapali, and Malinda Siriwardana, with more marquee names expected to be announced in the coming days.

The league will continue with its unique country-based franchise model, bringing together legendary players from across Asia while celebrating the rich cricketing heritage, fierce rivalries, and camaraderie that have defined the sport in the region. Widely regarded by fans as the "Retired Players' Asia Cup," the tournament has rapidly established itself as one of the premier legends cricket competitions in the world. (ANI)

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