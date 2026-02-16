New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): New Zealand women's team all-rounder Amelia Kerr has been appointed the captain for all formats, taking over from veteran Sophie Devine, who retired from ODIs after the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and gave up the T20I captaincy, according to the New Zealand Cricket website.

The 25-year-old, who has played 172 international matches for the White Ferns, will now assume full-time captaincy of both the ODI and T20I teams, after previously leading the side in two ODIs and two T20Is.

Amelia Kerr will have a home ODI and T20I series against Zimbabwe later this month as her first assignment as the captain.

Kerr said she was delighted to be given the opportunity to lead her country, which had been a childhood dream.

"Growing up it was my childhood dream to represent New Zealand and to now have the opportunity to captain my country is a massive privilege. I'm really excited by the growth, the talent and the dedication of this group and the potential of what we can achieve and where we can go together," Kerr said, as quoted by the New Zealand Cricket website.

Kerr said that she follows an "exceptional group of leaders" who have captained the White Ferns before her and that she does't see this opportunity lightly. Kerr also added that the captaincy doesn't change who she is as a person.

"I am following an exceptional group of leaders who have captained the White Ferns before me, so I don't take the responsibility lightly. I have so much love for this group and so much passion for representing Aotearoa. The captaincy doesn't change who I am, I am still the same person and will give everything I can to lead this group and hopefully bring our country success."

Since making her New Zealand debut in 2016 at 16 years old, Kerr has amassed 3,757 runs and claimed 201 wickets across formats, becoming the team's third-highest wicket-taker and fourth-highest run-scorer of all time.

She played a pivotal role in New Zealand's triumphant 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign, earning the Player of the Tournament award. (ANI)

