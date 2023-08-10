Amid fund crunch, Asiad-bound Army riders seek help

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, August 9

Two Army riders, who are part of the Indian equestrian team, have been stranded in Nantes, France, for the last ten days.

Major Apurva Dabhade and Daffadar Vikas Kumar, who are part of the eventing team for the Asian Games, have not trained for the past ten days because of lack of funds.

The duo alongside Ashish Limaye and Raju Singh have been training in Nantes with coach Rodolphe Scherer since June 15 for the Asian Games. However, a failure on part of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) to pay forced Scherer to resign. It had a cascading effect on the two Army riders as the horses were taken on lease as well.

However, Limaye and Singh’s training has continued as they have been backed by the Embassy Group and the Madhya Pradesh government, respectively.

Sources told The Tribune that they resumed training after Dabhade gave €10,000 from his pocket, which could only last a week.

When contacted, EFI secretary general Colonel Jaiveer Singh said the government has taken up the matter. “They have resumed their training and I can assure you that the government is helping them out,” he said.

In a letter addressed to the officials of the EFI, Sports Ministry and Sports Authority of India, the duo has asked for help so that they can resume training. “…I must bring to your attention the predicament we now face. After the 30th of July, due to a lack of fund disbursement, our esteemed national coach, Mr. Rodolphe Scherer, had no choice but to halt the national coaching camp. This pause in our training regimen has had a significant impact on the progress of both Maj Apurva Dabhade and Dfr Vikas Kumar, who are valued members of the Indian Army,” the joint letter written on Tuesday reads.

“In light of the above circumstances, we find ourselves in a challenging position to maintain our training regime without the continued support of government agencies. We earnestly request your immediate attention and intervention to rectify the current situation, granting us the opportunity to resume training. Considering the Asian Games are merely a month and a half away, every day lost to this impasse hampers our preparations,” the letter added.

